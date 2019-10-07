TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 6, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

TXZ192-072045-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ205-072045-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ183-072045-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the morning.

Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ220-072045-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ187-072045-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ193-072045-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ190-072045-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ172-072045-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ208-072045-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ206-072045-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ224-072045-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ228-072045-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then

mostly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ184-072045-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late

in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ209-072045-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 70. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ219-072045-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy

in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ188-072045-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ223-072045-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 70. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ207-072045-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ191-072045-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ222-072045-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ189-072045-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ186-072045-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ202-072045-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the morning.

Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ225-072045-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy

late in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ194-072045-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ171-072045-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy

early in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ217-072045-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ204-072045-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ185-072045-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ203-072045-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ173-072045-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ221-072045-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ218-072045-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

