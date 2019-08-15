TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to around

108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 107 increasing to around 111 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to around

108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings

around 106 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 105.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 106 increasing to around 111 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to

around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to around

108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 105 increasing to around 109 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to

around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 105.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. West winds 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around

110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 107 increasing to around 111 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 102. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 111 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Highest heat index readings

around 111 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings

around 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 107 increasing to around 111 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings

around 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings

around 107 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 107 increasing to around 111 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. West winds 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around

111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 107 increasing to around 110 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing to

around 111 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to around

110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to

around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to around

109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings

around 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 105 increasing to around 110 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to

around 111 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to

around 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings

around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101. West winds 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around

115.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100. Highest heat index readings around 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around

105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing to around

110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 107 increasing to around 109 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to

around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100. Highest heat index readings around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99-104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 105 increasing to around 113 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to

around 112 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to

around 112 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100-105. Highest heat index readings

around 113 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 106 increasing to around 110 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to around

111 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97-102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97-102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 97-102.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings

around 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 105 increasing to around 109 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to

around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 102. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 106 increasing to around 111 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100-105.

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather