TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 8, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

205 AM CST Mon Jan 9 2023

TXZ012-017-100100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

205 AM CST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, becoming west 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 40.

TXZ317-100100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

205 AM CST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into

the mid 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming west 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Windy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TXZ001-006-100100-

Dallam-Hartley-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing,

and Romero

205 AM CST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, becoming west 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ002-100100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

205 AM CST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ007-100100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

205 AM CST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Highs around 70. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, becoming west 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ003-100100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

205 AM CST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ008-100100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

205 AM CST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

west around 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ004-100100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

205 AM CST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ009-100100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

205 AM CST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

west 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ005-100100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

205 AM CST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ010-100100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

205 AM CST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ011-100100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

205 AM CST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning,

then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

becoming west 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TXZ016-100100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

205 AM CST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning,

then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph,

becoming 60 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

TXZ013-100100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

205 AM CST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ018-100100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

205 AM CST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to

55 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ014-100100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

205 AM CST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

west 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ019-100100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

205 AM CST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

30. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ015-100100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

205 AM CST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Windy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ020-100100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

205 AM CST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

30. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

