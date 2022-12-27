TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 26, 2022

_____

666 FPUS54 KAMA 270806

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

TXZ012-017-280100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning,

then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to

60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ317-280100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ001-006-280100-

Dallam-Hartley-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing,

and Romero

205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after midnight.

Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up

to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Patchy blowing dust. Windy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph, becoming 55 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ002-280100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and light

freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ007-280100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust. Very windy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up

to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ003-280100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and light

freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ008-280100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust. Windy. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ004-280100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers and light freezing rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ009-280100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning,

then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ005-280100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ010-280100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Breezy. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ011-280100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the morning,

then blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ016-280100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning,

then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph, diminishing to

20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ013-280100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust. Windy. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ018-280100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ014-280100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after midnight.

Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper

40s after midnight. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning,

then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around

70. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ019-280100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Breezy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ015-280100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ020-280100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs around 60.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

