TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 18, 2022

057 FPUS54 KAMA 190806 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 205 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022 TXZ012-017-200100- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 205 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the evening, then a slight chance of light freezing drizzle and snow showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Much colder. Highs 10-15. Temperature falling to around zero in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ317-200100- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 205 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles and flurries after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 5 above. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Much colder. Highs around 15. Wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 5 below-zero. Wind chill readings 20 below to 25 below zero. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 below to 25 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ001-006-200100- Dallam-Hartley- Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing, and Romero 205 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles and flurries in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Windy. Lows around 5 below. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 below to 25 below zero after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of flurries in the morning. Very windy. Much colder. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 10 below. Wind chill readings 25 below to 35 below zero. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 20. Lowest wind chill readings 25 below to 35 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 10-15. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ002-200100- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 205 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles, light freezing drizzle and flurries in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Windy. Lows around 5 below. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to 20 below zero after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of flurries in the morning. Windy. Much colder. Highs 5-10 above. Wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 below. Wind chill readings 25 below to 35 below zero. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 20. Lowest wind chill readings 25 below to 35 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 10-15. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ007-200100- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 205 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles and flurries in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers, drizzle and light freezing drizzle after midnight. Windy. Lows around zero. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of flurries in the morning. Very windy. Much colder. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 below. Wind chill readings 25 below to 35 below zero. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 20. Lowest wind chill readings 25 below to 35 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 10-15. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ003-200100- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 205 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the evening. A slight chance of light freezing drizzle and snow showers. Windy. Lows 5 below-zero. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to 20 below zero after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of flurries in the morning. Windy. Much colder. Highs 5-10 above. Wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 10 below. Wind chill readings 30 below to 40 below zero. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 15-20. Lowest wind chill readings 25 below to 35 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 10-15. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ008-200100- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 205 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles and flurries in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle, light freezing drizzle and snow showers after midnight. Windy. Lows around zero. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of flurries in the morning. Windy. Much colder. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 5 below-10 below zero. Wind chill readings 25 below to 35 below zero. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 20. Lowest wind chill readings 25 below to 35 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 5-10 above. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 10-15. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ004-200100- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 205 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles and drizzle in the evening. A slight chance of light freezing drizzle and snow showers. Windy. Lows 5 below-zero. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to 20 below zero after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Windy. Much colder. Highs 5-10 above. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 10 below. Wind chill readings 30 below to 40 below zero. .FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 15. Lowest wind chill readings 25 below to 35 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around zero. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ009-200100- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 205 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles and flurries in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle, light freezing drizzle and snow showers after midnight. Windy. Lows around zero. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of flurries in the morning. Windy. Much colder. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 5 below-10 below zero. Wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 15-20. Lowest wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 10-15. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ005-200100- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 205 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle, light freezing drizzle and snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers and light freezing drizzle after midnight. Windy. Lows 5 below-zero. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to 20 below zero after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Windy. Much colder. Highs around 10 above. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 10 below. Wind chill readings 25 below to 35 below zero. .FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 15. Lowest wind chill readings 25 below to 35 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around zero. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ010-200100- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 205 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles and flurries in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers, drizzle and light freezing drizzle after midnight. Windy. Lows around zero. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Windy. Much colder. Highs around 10 above. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 5 below-10 below zero. Wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero. .FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 15-20. Lowest wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ011-200100- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 205 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of flurries after midnight. Breezy. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs 10-15. Temperature falling to around 5 above in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 below-zero. Wind chill readings 15 below to 25 below zero. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill readings 10 below to 20 below zero. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ016-200100- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 205 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of sprinkles and flurries after midnight. Lows around 5 above. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Much colder. Highs 10-15. Wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill readings 15 below to 25 below zero. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ013-200100- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 205 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles and flurries in the evening, then a slight chance of drizzle, light freezing drizzle and snow showers after midnight. Windy. Lows around zero. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of flurries in the morning. Very windy. Much colder. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill readings 25 below to 35 below zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 5 below-10 below zero. Wind chill readings 25 below to 35 below zero. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 20. Lowest wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ018-200100- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 205 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles, flurries and light freezing drizzle after midnight. Windy. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Much colder. Highs around 15. Wind chill readings 25 below to 35 below zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ014-200100- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 205 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles and flurries in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle, light freezing drizzle and snow showers after midnight. Windy. Lows around zero. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of flurries in the morning. Very windy. Much colder. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill readings 25 below to 35 below zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 20. Lowest wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5-10 above. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 10-15. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ019-200100- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 205 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the evening, then a slight chance of drizzle, light freezing drizzle and snow showers after midnight. Windy. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Much colder. Highs around 15. Wind chill readings 25 below to 35 below zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around zero. Wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 20. Lowest wind chill readings 15 below to 25 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 5-10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 30. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ015-200100- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 205 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles and flurries in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle, light freezing drizzle and snow showers after midnight. Windy. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of flurries in the morning. Very windy. Much colder. Highs 10-15. Wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 5 below-zero. Wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 20. Lowest wind chill readings 15 below to 25 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5-10 above. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 10-15. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ020-200100- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 205 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles and flurries in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle, light freezing drizzle and snow showers after midnight. Windy. Lows 5-10 above. 