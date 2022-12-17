TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 16, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

245 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

245 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in

the lower 50s. Lows 5-10 above. Wind chill readings 5 below to

15 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

20s. Wind chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. Wind chill

readings 10 below to zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

245 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in

the lower 50s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill readings 10 below

to zero.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows 5-10 above. Wind chill readings 5 below to

15 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest wind chill

readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the morning.

Dallam-Hartley-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing,

and Romero

245 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings

7 below to 3 above zero early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 17. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy. Lows around zero. Lowest wind chill readings

15 below to 25 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs around 20.

Lowest wind chill readings 15 below to 25 below zero in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around zero. Wind chill

readings 10 below to 20 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero in the morning.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

245 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 19. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy. Lows around zero. Lowest wind chill readings

10 below to 20 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs 15-20.

Lowest wind chill readings 15 below to 25 below zero in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around zero. Wind chill

readings 5 below to 15 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lowest wind chill

readings 5 below to 15 below zero in the morning.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

245 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10-15.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs

around 50. Lows around zero. Wind chill readings 10 below to

20 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs around 20.

Wind chill readings 10 below to 20 below zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around zero. Wind chill

readings 5 below to 15 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero in the morning.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

245 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Windy. Lows

around zero. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to 20 below zero

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs 15-20. Wind

chill readings 15 below to 25 below zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around zero. Wind chill

readings 10 below to 15 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero in the morning.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

245 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs

around 50. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill readings

10 below to 20 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs around 20.

Wind chill readings 10 below to 20 below zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind

chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lowest wind chill

readings 5 below to 15 below zero in the morning.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

245 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10-15.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Windy.

Lows around zero. Chance of snow 20 percent. Lowest wind chill

readings 15 below to 25 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs 15-20.

Lowest wind chill readings 15 below to 25 below zero in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around zero. Wind chill

readings 10 below to 20 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill

readings 5 below to 15 below zero in the morning.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

245 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in

the upper 40s. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill readings

5 below to 15 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs around 20.

Wind chill readings 10 below to 20 below zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around zero. Wind

chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero in the morning.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

245 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10-15.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Windy.

Lows around zero. Chance of snow 20 percent. Lowest wind chill

readings 10 below to 20 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs 15-20.

Lowest wind chill readings 15 below to 25 below zero in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around zero. Wind chill

readings 10 below to 20 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill

readings 5 below to 15 below zero in the morning.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

245 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in

the mid 40s. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill readings

10 below to 20 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs around 20.

Wind chill readings 10 below to 20 below zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around zero. Wind

chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill

readings 5 below to 15 below zero in the morning.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

245 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 50s. Lows 5-10 above. Wind chill readings 10 below to

zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

20s. Wind chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5-10 above. Wind chill

readings 10 below to zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest wind chill

readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the morning.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

245 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in

the mid 50s. Lows 5-10 above. Wind chill readings 10 below to

zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

20s. Wind chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. Wind chill

readings 10 below to zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest wind chill

readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the morning.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

245 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs

around 50. Lows around 5 above. Wind chill readings 5 below to

15 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs around 20.

Wind chill readings 10 below to 20 below zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill readings 5 below to 10 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

245 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in

the lower 50s. Lows 5-10 above. Wind chill readings 5 below to

15 below zero.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill readings 5 below

to 15 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

245 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in

the upper 40s. Lows around 5 above. Wind chill readings 5 below

to 15 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs around 20.

Wind chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

245 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in

the upper 40s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill readings 10 below

to zero.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows around 5 above. Wind chill readings 5 below to

15 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

245 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows

5-10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill readings 5 below

to 15 below zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill

readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

245 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill readings 5 below to

15 below zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 5 above. Wind

chill readings 10 below to zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

