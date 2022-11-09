TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

505 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

505 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

505 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Dallam-Hartley-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing,

and Romero

505 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, becoming 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

505 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

505 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

505 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

25 to 30 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

505 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

505 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 70. South winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

505 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

505 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 50. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

505 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

505 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

505 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

505 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 50. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

505 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

505 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

505 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

505 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

505 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Brisk, cooler. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

