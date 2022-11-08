TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

142 FPUS54 KAMA 081911

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

111 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

TXZ012-017-090100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

111 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ317-090100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

111 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ001-006-090100-

Dallam-Hartley-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing,

and Romero

111 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ002-090100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

111 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ007-090100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

111 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ003-090100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

111 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ008-090100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

111 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ004-090100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

111 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ009-090100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

111 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ005-090100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

111 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 20. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ010-090100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

111 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ011-090100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

111 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ016-090100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

111 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ013-090100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

111 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 50. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ018-090100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

111 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ014-090100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

111 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ019-090100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

111 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling to around 60 in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ015-090100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

111 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling to around 60 in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ020-090100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

111 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

