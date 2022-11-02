TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 1, 2022 _____ 135 FPUS54 KAMA 020801 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 301 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 TXZ012-017-030000- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 301 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ317-030000- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 301 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ001-006-030000- Dallam-Hartley- Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing, and Romero 301 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ002-030000- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 301 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ007-030000- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 301 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ003-030000- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 301 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ008-030000- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 301 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ004-030000- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 301 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ009-030000- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 301 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ005-030000- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 301 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ010-030000- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 301 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ011-030000- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 301 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ016-030000- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 301 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ013-030000- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 301 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ018-030000- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 301 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ014-030000- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 301 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ019-030000- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 301 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ015-030000- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 301 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ020-030000- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 301 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$