212 FPUS54 KAMA 061106

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

606 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

TXZ012-017-070000-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

606 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ317-070000-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

606 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ002-070000-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

606 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ007-070000-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

606 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ003-070000-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

606 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ008-070000-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

606 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around

80. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ004-070000-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

606 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ009-070000-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

606 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around

80. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ005-070000-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

606 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ010-070000-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

606 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ011-070000-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

606 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows

in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 50. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ016-070000-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

606 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows around 50.

$$

TXZ013-070000-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

606 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ018-070000-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

606 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ014-070000-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

606 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ019-070000-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

606 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ015-070000-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

606 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ020-070000-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

606 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

