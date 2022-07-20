TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 19, 2022 _____ 548 FPUS54 KAMA 200921 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 420 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 TXZ012-017-210000- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 420 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning, then, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ317-210000- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 420 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105. $$ TXZ002-210000- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 420 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the morning, then, becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 70. Highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ007-210000- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 420 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the morning, then, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ003-210000- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 420 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the morning, then, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ008-210000- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 420 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the morning, then, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100-105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ004-210000- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 420 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ009-210000- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 420 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ005-210000- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 420 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100-105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ010-210000- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 420 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ011-210000- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 420 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning, then, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ016-210000- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 420 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ013-210000- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 420 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning, then, becoming northeast with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ018-210000- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 420 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 100. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning, then, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ014-210000- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 420 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ019-210000- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 420 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ015-210000- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 420 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ020-210000- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 420 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 100-105. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs 100-105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105. $$