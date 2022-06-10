TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 9, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

148 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

148 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around

100. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

148 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 105-110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 100-105.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

148 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 100-105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

148 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 100-105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around

100. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

148 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 100-105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around

100. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

148 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105-110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around

100. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

148 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 100-105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

148 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

148 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

148 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 100-105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

148 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

148 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

148 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around

100. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

148 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

148 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 100-105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

148 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

around 100. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

148 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 100-105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

148 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

