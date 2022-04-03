TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 2, 2022 _____ 364 FPUS54 KAMA 030846 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 345 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022 TXZ012-017-040000- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 346 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ317-040000- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 346 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ002-040000- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 346 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ007-040000- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 346 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the morning, then, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ003-040000- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 346 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ008-040000- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 346 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ004-040000- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 346 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ009-040000- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 346 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ005-040000- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 346 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ010-040000- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 346 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ011-040000- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 346 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ016-040000- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 346 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ013-040000- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 346 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ018-040000- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 346 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ014-040000- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 346 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ019-040000- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 346 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ015-040000- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 346 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ020-040000- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 346 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$