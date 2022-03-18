TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 17, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

TXZ012-017-190000-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ317-190000-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy.

Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ002-190000-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain or snow

showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Windy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ007-190000-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after

midnight. Breezy. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ003-190000-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain or snow

showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in

the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ008-190000-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy,

cooler. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ004-190000-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ009-190000-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ005-190000-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Breezy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ010-190000-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Breezy. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ011-190000-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight.

Breezy. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ016-190000-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight.

Breezy. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ013-190000-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows around

30. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ018-190000-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Windy. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy.

Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ014-190000-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Windy. Highs around 60. North winds

25 to 30 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy.

Lows around 30. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ019-190000-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph early.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ015-190000-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 50s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ020-190000-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

