TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 25, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

306 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

306 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

306 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

306 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to

5 above zero early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 12. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

306 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the south in the morning, then shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

306 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

306 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the morning, then shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

306 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

306 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the south around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

306 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

306 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the morning, then shifting

to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

306 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

306 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

306 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

306 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

306 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the morning, then shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

306 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

306 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

306 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

