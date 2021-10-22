TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 21, 2021

030 FPUS54 KAMA 220741

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

241 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

TXZ012-017-230100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

241 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ317-230100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

241 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ002-230100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

241 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ007-230100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

241 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ003-230100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

241 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ008-230100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

241 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ004-230100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

241 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ009-230100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

241 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ005-230100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

241 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ010-230100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

241 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. South winds around

5 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ011-230100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

241 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ016-230100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

241 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ013-230100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

241 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ018-230100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

241 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ014-230100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

241 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ019-230100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

241 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ015-230100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

241 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ020-230100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

241 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

