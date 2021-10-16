TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

306 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

TXZ012-017-171300-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

306 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ317-171300-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

306 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ002-171300-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

306 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ007-171300-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

306 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ003-171300-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

306 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ008-171300-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

306 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ004-171300-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

306 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ009-171300-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

306 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ005-171300-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

306 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ010-171300-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

306 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ011-171300-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

306 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ016-171300-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

306 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Sunny early in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ013-171300-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

306 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ018-171300-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

306 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ014-171300-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

306 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ019-171300-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

306 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ015-171300-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

306 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ020-171300-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

306 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

