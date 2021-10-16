TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 15, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

1200 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

TXZ012-017-161300-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

1200 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ317-161300-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

1200 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ002-161300-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

1200 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ007-161300-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

1200 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ003-161300-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

1200 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ008-161300-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

1200 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ004-161300-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

1200 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ009-161300-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

1200 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ005-161300-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

1200 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ010-161300-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

1200 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ011-161300-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

1200 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ016-161300-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

1200 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ013-161300-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

1200 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ018-161300-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

1200 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ014-161300-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

1200 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ019-161300-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

1200 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ015-161300-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

1200 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ020-161300-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

1200 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

