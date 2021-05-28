TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 27, 2021 _____ 864 FPUS54 KAMA 280842 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 342 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 TXZ012-017-290115- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon 342 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ317-290115- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon 342 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ002-290115- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 342 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ007-290115- Moore- Including the city of Dumas 342 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ003-290115- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 342 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ008-290115- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 342 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ004-290115- Ochiltree- Including the city of Perryton 342 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ009-290115- Roberts- Including the city of Miami 342 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ005-290115- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 342 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ010-290115- Hemphill- Including the city of Canadian 342 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ011-290115- Oldham- Including the city of Vega 342 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ016-290115- Deaf Smith- Including the city of Hereford 342 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ013-290115- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer 342 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ018-290115- Armstrong- Including the city of Claude 342 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ014-290115- Gray- Including the city of Pampa 342 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ019-290115- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 342 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ015-290115- Wheeler- Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler 342 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ020-290115- Collingsworth- Including the city of Wellington 342 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$