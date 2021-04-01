TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 31, 2021

606 FPUS54 KAMA 010748

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

TXZ012-017-020115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ317-020115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ002-020115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ007-020115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ003-020115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ008-020115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ004-020115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ009-020115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ005-020115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ010-020115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ011-020115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ016-020115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ013-020115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ018-020115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ014-020115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ019-020115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ015-020115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ020-020115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

248 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 90.

$$

