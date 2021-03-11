TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 10, 2021

443 FPUS54 KAMA 110941

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

341 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

TXZ012-017-120130-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

341 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ317-120130-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

341 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ002-120130-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

341 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ007-120130-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

341 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ003-120130-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

341 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ008-120130-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

341 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ004-120130-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

341 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around

40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the south around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ009-120130-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

341 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ005-120130-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

341 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ010-120130-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

341 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ011-120130-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

341 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely

and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ016-120130-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

341 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely

and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ013-120130-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

341 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ018-120130-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

341 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ014-120130-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

341 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ019-120130-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

341 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ015-120130-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

341 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ020-120130-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

341 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around

40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

