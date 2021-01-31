TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 30, 2021

476 FPUS54 KAMA 310910

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

310 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

TXZ012-017-010115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

310 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and

light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of light snow and light rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ317-010115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

310 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and

slight chance of light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of light rain and light snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ002-010115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

310 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain and light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 20.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain

and light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 15. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ007-010115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

310 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain and light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows

around 17.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ003-010115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

310 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain and light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 20.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows around 18.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ008-010115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

310 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain and light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ004-010115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

310 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain and light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows around 18.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ009-010115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

310 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain and light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ005-010115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

310 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain and light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows

around 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ010-010115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

310 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain and light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ011-010115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

310 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and

light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and

light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ016-010115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

310 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and

light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of light snow and light rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ013-010115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

310 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and

light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ018-010115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

310 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and

slight chance of light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of light rain and light snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ014-010115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

310 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and

slight chance of light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ019-010115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

310 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight

chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow

and slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ015-010115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

310 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain and light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of light snow and slight chance of light rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ020-010115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

310 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather