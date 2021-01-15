TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 15, 2021 _____ 891 FPUS54 KAMA 152045 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 245 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 TXZ012-017-161315- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon 245 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ317-161315- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon 245 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ002-161315- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 245 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ007-161315- Moore- Including the city of Dumas 245 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ003-161315- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 245 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ008-161315- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 245 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ004-161315- Ochiltree- Including the city of Perryton 245 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ009-161315- Roberts- Including the city of Miami 245 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ005-161315- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 245 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ010-161315- Hemphill- Including the city of Canadian 245 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ011-161315- Oldham- Including the city of Vega 245 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ016-161315- Deaf Smith- Including the city of Hereford 245 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ013-161315- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer 245 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ018-161315- Armstrong- Including the city of Claude 245 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ014-161315- Gray- Including the city of Pampa 245 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ019-161315- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 245 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ015-161315- Wheeler- Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler 245 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ020-161315- Collingsworth- Including the city of Wellington 245 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$