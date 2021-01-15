TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 15, 2021

_____

891 FPUS54 KAMA 152045

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

245 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

TXZ012-017-161315-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

245 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ317-161315-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

245 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ002-161315-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

245 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ007-161315-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

245 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ003-161315-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

245 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ008-161315-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

245 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ004-161315-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

245 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow

after midnight. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ009-161315-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

245 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ005-161315-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

245 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ010-161315-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

245 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ011-161315-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

245 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ016-161315-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

245 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ013-161315-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

245 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ018-161315-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

245 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ014-161315-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

245 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ019-161315-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

245 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

light rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ015-161315-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

245 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ020-161315-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

245 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

light rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow after midnight. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather