TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 7, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
313 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
TXZ012-017-081015-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
313 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow and slight
chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ317-081015-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
313 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then a chance of light rain and light
snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ002-081015-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
313 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight
chance of light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of
light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in
the morning. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ007-081015-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
313 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight
chance of light snow in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ003-081015-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
313 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight
chance of light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of
light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in
the morning. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ008-081015-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
313 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow and slight
chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in
the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ004-081015-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
313 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light snow
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in
the morning. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ009-081015-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
313 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ005-081015-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
313 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in
the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ010-081015-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
313 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of light
rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ011-081015-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
313 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light
snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow and slight
chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ016-081015-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
313 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain and light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ013-081015-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
313 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow and slight
chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ018-081015-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
313 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ014-081015-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
313 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow
and light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ019-081015-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
313 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light
rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ015-081015-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
313 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of light
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ020-081015-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
313 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
