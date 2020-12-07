TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 6, 2020

469 FPUS54 KAMA 070907

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

307 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

TXZ012-017-080115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

307 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ317-080115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

307 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ002-080115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

307 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ007-080115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

307 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ003-080115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

307 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ008-080115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

307 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and slight chance of light

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ004-080115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

307 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ009-080115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

307 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ005-080115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

307 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ010-080115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

307 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ011-080115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

307 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ016-080115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

307 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ013-080115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

307 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ018-080115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

307 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ014-080115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

307 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ019-080115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

307 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ015-080115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

307 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ020-080115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

307 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

