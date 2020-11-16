TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 15, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

354 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

354 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ317-170115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

354 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ002-170115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

354 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Cooler. Highs around 50.

TXZ007-170115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

354 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ003-170115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

354 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Cooler. Highs around 50.

TXZ008-170115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

354 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ004-170115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

354 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ009-170115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

354 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ005-170115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

354 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ010-170115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

354 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ011-170115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

354 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ016-170115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

354 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ013-170115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

354 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ018-170115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

354 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ014-170115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

354 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ019-170115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

354 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ015-170115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

354 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ020-170115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

354 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

