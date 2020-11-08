TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 7, 2020

_____

283 FPUS54 KAMA 080922

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

322 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

TXZ012-017-090115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

322 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ317-090115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

322 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ002-090115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

322 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ007-090115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

322 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ003-090115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

322 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ008-090115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

322 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ004-090115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

322 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ009-090115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

322 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ005-090115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

322 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ010-090115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

322 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ011-090115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

322 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ016-090115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

322 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ013-090115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

322 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ018-090115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

322 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ014-090115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

322 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ019-090115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

322 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ015-090115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

322 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ020-090115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

322 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather