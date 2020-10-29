TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
323 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
323 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning
then becoming mostly sunny. Chance of light rain and slight
chance of light snow early in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
323 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning
then becoming mostly sunny. Chance of light rain and slight
chance of light snow early in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds around 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
323 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning
then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West
winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
323 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning
then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow early in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
323 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning
then becoming mostly sunny. Chance of light rain and slight
chance of light snow early in the morning. Highs in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
323 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning
then becoming mostly sunny. Chance of rain and slight chance of
light snow early in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
323 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning
then becoming mostly sunny. Chance of rain and slight chance of
light snow early in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
323 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning
then becoming mostly sunny. Rain likely and chance of light snow
early in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow
accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
323 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning
then becoming mostly sunny. Rain likely and chance of light snow
early in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow
accumulation 1 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
323 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning
then becoming mostly sunny. Rain likely and chance of light snow
early in the morning. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Total snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 40s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
323 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning
then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain
early in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
323 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of light rain early in the morning. Breezy.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to
10 to 20 mph in the morning, then shifting to the west 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
323 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning
then becoming mostly sunny. Rain likely and chance of light snow
early in the morning. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Total snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Highs in the lower 40s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around
15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
323 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and slight
chance of light snow early in the morning, then mostly sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to around 40 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
323 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning
then becoming mostly sunny. Rain likely and chance of light snow
early in the morning. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Total snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 40s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
323 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and slight
chance of light snow early in the morning, then mostly sunny.
Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 25 to 30 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
323 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely and chance of light snow
early in the morning, then mostly sunny. Breezy. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
323 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and slight
chance of light snow early in the morning, then mostly sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
