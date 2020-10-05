TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 4, 2020

787 FPUS54 KAMA 050829

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

329 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

TXZ012-017-060115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

329 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ317-060115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

329 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ002-060115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

329 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ007-060115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

329 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ003-060115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

329 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ008-060115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

329 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ004-060115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

329 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ009-060115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

329 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ005-060115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

329 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ010-060115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

329 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ011-060115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

329 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ016-060115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

329 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ013-060115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

329 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ018-060115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

329 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ014-060115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

329 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ019-060115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

329 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ015-060115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

329 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ020-060115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

329 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

