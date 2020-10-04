TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 3, 2020
_____
886 FPUS54 KAMA 040840
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
340 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
TXZ012-017-050115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
340 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ317-050115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
340 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ002-050115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
340 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ007-050115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
340 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ003-050115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
340 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ008-050115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
340 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ004-050115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
340 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ009-050115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
340 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ005-050115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
340 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ010-050115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
340 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ011-050115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
340 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ016-050115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
340 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ013-050115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
340 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ018-050115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
340 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ014-050115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
340 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ019-050115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
340 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ015-050115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
340 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ020-050115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
340 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
02
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather