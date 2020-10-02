TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 1, 2020

_____

686 FPUS54 KAMA 020827

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

TXZ012-017-030115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ317-030115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ002-030115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ007-030115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ003-030115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ008-030115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ004-030115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ009-030115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ005-030115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ010-030115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ011-030115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ016-030115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ013-030115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ018-030115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ014-030115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ019-030115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ015-030115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ020-030115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

02

_____

