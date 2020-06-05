TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 4, 2020
_____
008 FPUS54 KAMA 050709
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
209 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
TXZ012-017-060200-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
209 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ317-060200-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
209 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ002-060200-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
209 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 102. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ007-060200-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
209 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ003-060200-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
209 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ008-060200-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
209 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ004-060200-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
209 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ009-060200-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
209 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ005-060200-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
209 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ010-060200-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
209 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ011-060200-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
209 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ016-060200-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
209 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ013-060200-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
209 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ018-060200-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
209 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ014-060200-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
209 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ019-060200-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
209 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ015-060200-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
209 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ020-060200-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
209 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather