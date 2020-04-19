TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 18, 2020
_____
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
