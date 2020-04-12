TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 11, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

333 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

TXZ012-017-130115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

333 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting

to the north 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Windy. Lows in

the lower 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain and slight

chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely and slight chance of

light snow in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight.

Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ317-130115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

333 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the north 30 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance of

light snow in the evening, then light snow likely and slight

chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ002-130115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

333 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light rain in the morning, then a chance of light rain and

light snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely and slight chance of light rain

in the evening, then light snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ007-130115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

333 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Very windy. Highs around 50. North

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Windy. Lows around 20. North winds

20 to 30 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain and light snow

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely in the

evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ003-130115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

333 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph shifting to the north 35 to 40 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain and light snow

in the afternoon. Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of

light rain in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight.

Light snow accumulations. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ008-130115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

333 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain and light snow

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ004-130115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

333 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. Highs around 50. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph shifting to the north 35 to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of

light rain in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight.

Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ009-130115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

333 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ005-130115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

333 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the

north 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ010-130115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

333 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph shifting to the north 30 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance of

light snow in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight.

Light snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ011-130115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

333 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph becoming 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after midnight.

Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light rain in the morning, then a chance of light rain and

slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely and slight chance of

light snow in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight.

Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ016-130115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

333 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain and slight

chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely and slight chance of

light snow in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight.

Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ013-130115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

333 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting

to the north 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ018-130115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

333 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the north

30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance of

light snow in the evening, then light snow likely and slight

chance of light rain after midnight. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ014-130115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

333 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the

north 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance of

light snow in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight.

Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ019-130115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

333 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph shifting to the north 30 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight

chance of light snow in the evening, then light snow likely and

slight chance of light rain after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ015-130115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

333 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph shifting to the north 30 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance of

light snow in the evening, then light snow likely and slight

chance of light rain after midnight. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ020-130115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

333 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph becoming north 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight

chance of light snow in the evening, then light snow likely and

slight chance of light rain after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

