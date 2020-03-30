TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 29, 2020
_____
495 FPUS54 KAMA 300846
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
TXZ012-017-310115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the
afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ317-310115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ002-310115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ007-310115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ003-310115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ008-310115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ004-310115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ009-310115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ005-310115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers with
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ010-310115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers with
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ011-310115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ016-310115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ013-310115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ018-310115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ014-310115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ019-310115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ015-310115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely and
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ020-310115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather