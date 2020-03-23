TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 22, 2020

_____

393 FPUS54 KAMA 230844

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

344 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020

TXZ012-017-240115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

344 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ317-240115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

344 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ002-240115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

344 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around

70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ007-240115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

344 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ003-240115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

344 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ008-240115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

344 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ004-240115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

344 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ009-240115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

344 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ005-240115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

344 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ010-240115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

344 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ011-240115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

344 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ016-240115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

344 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ013-240115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

344 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ018-240115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

344 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ014-240115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

344 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ019-240115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

344 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ015-240115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

344 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ020-240115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

344 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather