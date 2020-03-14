TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 13, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
341 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
341 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog
in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Widespread fog through the night.
Widespread drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight chance of
rain showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then rain showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
341 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Widespread fog through the night.
Widespread drizzle through the night. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Widespread
drizzle and slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then
rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
341 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of
drizzle and light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the evening, then
areas of fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle in the evening, then
widespread drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy dense fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning.
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
rain showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
341 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog
in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening, then
areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle
in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
341 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of
drizzle and light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening, then areas of
drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Areas of fog after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.
Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
341 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy drizzle in
the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Areas of drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle
in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
341 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of light
freezing drizzle and patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening, then areas of
drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows
around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
341 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Areas of drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle
in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
341 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening, then areas of
drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,
then rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
341 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Areas of drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle
in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
341 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog
in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy
drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
341 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog
in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Areas of fog after midnight. Areas
of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle
and slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the
evening, then rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
341 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. Patchy
drizzle in the evening. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows
around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle
in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely
and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
341 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. Areas
of drizzle through the night. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. Slight chance of
rain showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then rain showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely
and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
341 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening, then widespread
fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle in the evening, then
widespread drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle
in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs around 70. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
341 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Areas of
drizzle after midnight. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle
and slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
341 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in
the morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
341 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and patchy
drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
