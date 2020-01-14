TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 13, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
359 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
359 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
freezing rain in the morning, then light rain likely in the
afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain and light freezing rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain and light freezing rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s.
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
359 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light freezing rain
in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Colder.
Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain and light freezing rain in the
evening, then light rain and light freezing rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s.
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
359 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and light freezing rain
likely in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain and
light freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy, warmer.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s.
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
359 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
freezing rain in the morning, then light rain likely in the
afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and light freezing rain
likely in the evening, then a chance of light rain and light
freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy, warmer.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
359 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and light freezing rain
likely in the evening, then a chance of light rain and light
freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy, warmer.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
359 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain in the
morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Colder. Highs
in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain and light freezing rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain and light freezing rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s.
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
359 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain and light freezing rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain and light freezing rain
after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
40s.
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
359 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain and light freezing rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain and light freezing rain
after midnight. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the
morning. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s.
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
359 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain and light freezing rain in the
evening, then light rain and light freezing rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the
morning. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
40s.
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
359 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain and light freezing rain in the
evening, then light rain and light freezing rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in the
morning. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
359 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
freezing rain in the morning, then light rain likely in the
afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and light freezing rain
likely in the evening, then a chance of light rain and light
freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,
warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s.
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
359 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light freezing rain
in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Colder.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and light freezing rain
likely in the evening, then a chance of light rain and light
freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy, warmer.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
359 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
freezing rain in the morning, then light rain likely in the
afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain and light freezing rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain and light freezing rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
359 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
freezing rain in the morning, then light rain likely in the
afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain and light freezing rain in the
evening, then light rain and light freezing rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the
morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s.
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
359 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
freezing rain in the morning, then light rain likely in the
afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain and light freezing rain in the
evening, then light rain and light freezing rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the
morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
359 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
freezing rain in the morning, then light rain likely in the
afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain and light freezing rain in the
evening, then light rain and light freezing rain likely after
midnight. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in the
morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s.
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
359 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
freezing rain in the morning, then light rain likely in the
afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain and light freezing rain in the
evening, then light rain and light freezing rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in the
morning. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s.
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
359 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
freezing rain in the morning, then light rain likely in the
afternoon. Colder. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain and light freezing rain. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain in the
morning. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s.
