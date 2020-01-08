TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 7, 2020
938 FPUS54 KAMA 080826
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
226 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
TXZ012-017-090115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
226 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
around 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ317-090115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
226 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers and rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ002-090115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
226 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain or snow
showers in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
around 14.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ007-090115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
226 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
around 16.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ003-090115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
226 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.
Lows around 30. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain or snow
showers in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ008-090115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
226 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 18.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ004-090115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
226 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 16.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ009-090115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
226 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 18.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ005-090115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
226 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 17.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ010-090115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
226 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around
5 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 18.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ011-090115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
226 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain or snow
showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
around 18.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ016-090115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
226 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
around 18.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ013-090115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
226 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ018-090115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
226 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ014-090115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
226 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 19.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ019-090115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
226 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ015-090115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
226 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ020-090115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
226 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
