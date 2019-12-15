TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 14, 2019
800 FPUS54 KAMA 150834
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
234 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
TXZ012-017-160115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
234 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ317-160115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
234 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ002-160115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
234 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Lows
around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ007-160115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
234 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows in
the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ003-160115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
234 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Lows
around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ008-160115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
234 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows in
the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ004-160115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
234 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy light
freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Lows in
the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ009-160115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
234 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows in
the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ005-160115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
234 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy light
freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Lows in
the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ010-160115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
234 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the
lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ011-160115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
234 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.
Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ016-160115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
234 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ013-160115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
234 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ018-160115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
234 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ014-160115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
234 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ019-160115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
234 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ015-160115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
234 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ020-160115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
234 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
