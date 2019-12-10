TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 9, 2019

860 FPUS54 KAMA 100936

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

TXZ012-017-110230-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

TXZ317-110230-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ002-110230-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

TXZ007-110230-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

TXZ003-110230-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

TXZ008-110230-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ004-110230-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

TXZ009-110230-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ005-110230-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ010-110230-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ011-110230-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ016-110230-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

TXZ013-110230-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ018-110230-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ014-110230-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ019-110230-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ015-110230-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ020-110230-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

