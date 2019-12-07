TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 6, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
327 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
TXZ012-017-080115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
327 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ317-080115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
327 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
West winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ002-080115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
327 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ007-080115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
327 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ003-080115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
327 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ008-080115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
327 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ004-080115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
327 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ009-080115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
327 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ005-080115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
327 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ010-080115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
327 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ011-080115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
327 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ016-080115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
327 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40. West winds
20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ013-080115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
327 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ018-080115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
327 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ014-080115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
327 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ019-080115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
327 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ015-080115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
327 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ020-080115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
327 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
