TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 26, 2019

_____

488 FPUS54 KAMA 270941

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

341 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019

TXZ012-017-280115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

341 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Light snow and light rain or light freezing rain in

the evening, then light freezing rain or light sleet or light

snow after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 2 inches.

Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the

upper 20s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain or light rain

likely in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy, warmer.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ317-280115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

341 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Light rain and light snow or light freezing rain or

light sleet in the evening, then light freezing rain and light

sleet after midnight. No snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the

upper 20s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain or light rain

likely in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy, warmer.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ002-280115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

341 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of light rain or light freezing rain or light

snow in the evening, then light snow after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain likely or chance

of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy, warmer.

Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ007-280115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

341 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Light rain or light freezing rain or light snow likely

in the evening, then light snow or light sleet after midnight.

Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the upper

20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain likely or chance

of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain

in the afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Windy,

warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ003-280115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

341 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of light rain or light freezing rain likely in

the evening, then light snow or light rain or light sleet after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Light rain or light freezing rain or

light sleet likely in the morning, then a slight chance of light

rain in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy, warmer.

Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ008-280115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

341 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Light rain likely or light freezing rain in the

evening, then light snow or light sleet or light rain or light

freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain or light rain

likely in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ004-280115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

341 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of light rain in the evening, then light snow

or light sleet or light rain after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Light rain or light freezing rain or

light sleet likely in the morning, then a slight chance of light

rain in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs around 40.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy, warmer. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly

clear after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ009-280115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

341 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Light rain or light freezing rain likely in the

evening, then light sleet or light rain or light snow or light

freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Light freezing rain or light rain likely in

the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly

clear after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ005-280115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

341 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of light rain in the evening, then light snow

or light sleet or light rain or light freezing rain after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around

30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Light freezing rain or light sleet with light

rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in

the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs around 40. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ010-280115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

341 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Light rain likely in the evening, then light rain or

light snow or light freezing rain after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Light rain and light freezing rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ011-280115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

341 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Light freezing rain or light snow with light rain

likely in the evening, then light snow or light sleet or light

freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain likely or chance

of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Windy,

warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting

to the southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ016-280115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

341 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Light snow and light rain or light freezing rain or

light sleet in the evening, then light sleet or light freezing

rain and light snow after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation

up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an

inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain or light rain

likely in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy, warmer.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ013-280115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

341 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Light freezing rain or light snow with light rain

likely in the evening, then light freezing rain and light snow or

light sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain or light rain

likely in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly

clear after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ018-280115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

341 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Light rain or light freezing rain or light snow in the

evening, then light freezing rain or light sleet after midnight.

No snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain or light rain

likely in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly

clear after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ014-280115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

341 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Light freezing rain or light snow with light rain

likely in the evening, then light freezing rain or light sleet

after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows

around 30. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Light freezing rain or light rain likely in

the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly

clear after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ019-280115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

341 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Light rain or light freezing rain or light snow in the

evening, then light rain or light freezing rain and light sleet

after midnight. No snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Light freezing rain or light rain likely in

the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ015-280115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

341 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Light rain likely in the evening, then light rain or

light snow or light freezing rain after midnight. No snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Light rain and light freezing rain in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ020-280115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

341 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then light rain and light

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Light rain and light freezing rain in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

