TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 10, 2019

_____

327 FPUS54 KAMA 110910

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

310 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

TXZ012-017-120230-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

310 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of very light snow, patchy

drizzle and light freezing drizzle in the morning. Windy. Highs

in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ317-120230-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

310 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of very light snow, patchy

drizzle and light freezing drizzle in the morning. Windy. Highs

in the mid 30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. North winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ002-120230-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

310 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of very light snow and

patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 11. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ007-120230-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

310 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of very light snow and

patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 13. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ003-120230-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

310 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of very light snow and

patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 30. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation less

than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 12. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ008-120230-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

310 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of very light snow and

patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 13. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ004-120230-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

310 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of very light snow and

patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 30. North winds 25 to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 11. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ009-120230-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

310 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of very light snow and

patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning. Windy. Highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 12. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ005-120230-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

310 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of very light snow and

patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning. Windy. Highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 11. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ010-120230-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

310 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of very light snow and

patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning. Windy. Highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 12. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ011-120230-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

310 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of very light snow and

patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning. Windy. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation less

than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ016-120230-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

310 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of very light snow, patchy

drizzle and light freezing drizzle in the morning. Windy. Highs

in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ013-120230-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

310 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of very light snow and

patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning. Windy. Highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 30 to 35 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 13. North winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ018-120230-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

310 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of very light snow, patchy

drizzle and light freezing drizzle in the morning. Windy. Highs

in the mid 30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

50 mph. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. North winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ014-120230-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

310 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of very light snow and

patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning. Windy. Highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 30 to 35 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation less

than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 12. North winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ019-120230-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

310 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of very light snow, patchy

drizzle and light freezing drizzle in the morning. Windy. Highs

in the upper 30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in

the morning. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 12. North winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ015-120230-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

310 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of very light snow and

patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning. Windy. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 12. North winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ020-120230-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

310 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of very light snow, patchy drizzle

and light freezing drizzle in the morning. Windy. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 12. North winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

