TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

404 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

404 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain or light snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of light freezing rain or light

snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

404 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely or chance of light freezing

rain or light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light

snow or light freezing rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

404 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow or slight chance of

light freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

404 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow or light freezing rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of light freezing rain or light

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

404 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow or slight chance of

light freezing rain in the morning. Highs around 40. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

404 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain or light snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

404 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow or

light freezing rain in the morning. Highs around 40. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

404 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light freezing rain or

light snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

404 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light freezing

rain or light snow in the morning. Highs around 40. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

404 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light freezing rain or

light snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

404 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain or light snow in

the morning, then a chance of light freezing rain or slight

chance of light snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

404 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light freezing rain

or light snow. Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

404 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain or light snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of light freezing rain or light

snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 14.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

404 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely or chance of light freezing

rain or light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light

snow or light freezing rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

404 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain or light snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of light freezing rain or light

snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 12.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

404 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain or light freezing rain or light snow

likely in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow in the

afternoon. Breezy. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 14.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

404 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light freezing rain or

light snow and light rain in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 13.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

404 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain or light freezing rain or light snow

likely in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow in the

afternoon. Breezy. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, windy. Much colder. Highs in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

