TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

255 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

TXZ012-017-310115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

255 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ317-310115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

255 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ002-310115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

255 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 9. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ007-310115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

255 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ003-310115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

255 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 50. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ008-310115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

255 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ004-310115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

255 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

around 30. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ009-310115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

255 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ005-310115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

255 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ010-310115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

255 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow and light

freezing drizzle in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 50. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ011-310115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

255 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 13. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ016-310115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

255 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 12. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ013-310115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

255 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ018-310115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

255 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow and

light freezing drizzle in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ014-310115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

255 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow and light

freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ019-310115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

255 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light freezing

drizzle and light snow in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ015-310115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

255 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow and light

freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ020-310115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

255 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow and

light freezing drizzle in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

