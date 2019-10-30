TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 29, 2019
_____
280 FPUS54 KAMA 300755
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
255 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
TXZ012-017-310115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
255 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ317-310115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
255 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ002-310115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
255 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 9. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the
morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ007-310115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
255 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ003-310115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
255 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 50. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ008-310115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
255 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ004-310115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
255 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then a
slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs
around 30. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ009-310115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
255 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ005-310115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
255 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then a
slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in
the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ010-310115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
255 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow and light
freezing drizzle in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 30s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 50. West winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ011-310115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
255 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 13. North winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ016-310115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
255 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 12. North winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ013-310115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
255 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 15 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ018-310115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
255 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow and
light freezing drizzle in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid
30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ014-310115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
255 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow and light
freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ019-310115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
255 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light freezing
drizzle and light snow in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid
30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ015-310115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
255 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow and light
freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ020-310115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
255 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow and
light freezing drizzle in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper
30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather