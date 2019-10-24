TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 23, 2019

_____

092 FPUS54 KAMA 240920

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

420 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

TXZ012-017-250130-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

420 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 AM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers and rain showers likely in the morning,

then snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Windy. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ001-250130-

Dallam-

Including the city of Dalhart

420 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows around 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ006-250130-

Hartley-

Including the cities of Hartley and Channing

420 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely. Windy. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ002-250130-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

420 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers and rain showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers and

rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ007-250130-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

420 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers and rain showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ003-250130-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

420 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers and

rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ008-250130-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

420 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 AM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the morning. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ004-250130-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

420 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers and rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ009-250130-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

420 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 AM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers, rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs around

40. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the morning. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ005-250130-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

420 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers, rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ010-250130-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

420 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 AM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then snow

showers, rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 1 to

4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ011-250130-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

420 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 AM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers and rain showers likely in the morning,

then snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Snow accumulation up

to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 25 to 30 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ016-250130-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

420 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 AM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers and rain showers likely in the morning,

then snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Windy. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ013-250130-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

420 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 AM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then snow

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ018-317-250130-

Armstrong-Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the cities of Claude and Palo Duro Canyon

420 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 AM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then snow

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Total snow accumulation 1 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ014-250130-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

420 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 AM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then snow

showers, rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Highs in

the upper 30s. North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ019-250130-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

420 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ015-250130-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

420 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 AM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ020-250130-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

420 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather