TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 3, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph becoming around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ317-050200-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ002-050200-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
around 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ007-050200-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ003-050200-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
around 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph becoming around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ008-050200-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph becoming around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ004-050200-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ009-050200-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ005-050200-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ010-050200-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ011-050200-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ016-050200-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ013-050200-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ018-050200-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ014-050200-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ019-050200-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ015-050200-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ020-050200-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
