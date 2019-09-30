TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 29, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

317 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

317 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

317 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Armstrong-Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the cities of Claude and Palo Duro Canyon

317 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Gray-Donley-

Including the cities of Pampa and Clarendon

317 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wheeler-Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Shamrock, Wheeler, and Wellington

317 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

