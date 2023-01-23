WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 23, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service New York NY

252 PM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

Light snow will gradually taper off late this afternoon.

Visibilities will be reduced to one mile at times. With temperatures

around freezing and sunset approaching, many untreated roads will

be slushy or snow covered. An additional dusting to 1/2 inch of

snowfall is possible across this area, particularly across the

highest elevations, before coming to an end from west to east by

5pm.

Be prepared for snow and slush covered roads, particularly

secondary and elevated roadways. Slow down and allow extra time

to reach your destination.

